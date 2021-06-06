The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance Inc. announced the winners of its 25th annual Contractor Safety Excellence Awards, recognizing safety performance by contractors working in industrial facilities.
The Hal G. Ginn Safety Excellence Award went to Apache Industrial Services for the best overall performance.
The alliance named Brock Services LLC as the winner of the Community Service Award and Hoist & Crane Service Group as the winner of the Innovation Award.
Contract Safety Excellence Awards were presented in several service categories, with companies subdivided into divisions by company size.
SPECIALTY CONSTRUCTION: Division I: first place to Cajun Industries LLC and second place to Deep South Crane and Rigging.
GENERAL CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE: Division I: first place to Claymar Construction and Optimal Field Services LLC and third place to Pala Interstate; Division II: first place to Wyatt Field Service Co., second place to Turner Industrial Maintenance and third place to Specialty Welding and Turnarounds; and Division III: first place to Performance Contractors Inc., second place to Brown & Root Industrial Services and third place to Excel Group.
HARD CRAFT SPECIALTY TRADE: Division I: first place to Westgate LLC and second place to Midwest Cooling Tower Services; Division II: first place to Triad Electric & Controls and second place to ISC; and Division III: first place to Team Industrial Services and second place to Johnson Controls Inc.
SOFT CRAFT SPECIALTY TRADE: Division I: first place to Specialized Industrial Maintenance, second place to USES and third place to Coating Services; Division II: first place to Thompson Industrial Services, second place to BrandSafway and third place to Turner Specialty Services; and Division III: first place to Apache Industrial Services, second place to Excel Modular Scaffolding and Leasing and third place to Brock Services LLC.
TECHNICAL SUPPORT: Division I: first place to aXion Logistics LLC and Austin Fire Systems and third place to CDI Engineering Solutions; Division II: first place to Acuren Inspection, second place to Hoist & Crane Service Group; Division III: first place to Petroleum Service Corp., second place to Total Safety U.S. Inc.
Alliance members nominated 42 companies representing more than 250 million hours worked, 120,000 employees and a combined total recordable incident rate of 0.21. Members who nominated their highest-performing contractors include AmSty, BASF, CF Industries, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Delek, Dow, Eastman Chemical, Eco Services, Ethos Energy, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, Formosa Plastics, Honeywell International, Ineos Oxide, Nova Chemicals, Nutrien, Olin, OxyChem, Placid, Rubicon, Shell Chemical, Shell Refinery, SNF, Solvay, Total, W.R. Grace and Westlake.
Nadine Mann, chief financial director for the Child Nutrition Program at East Baton Rouge Parish School System, has been named by the national, nonprofit School Nutrition Association as the Southwest Regional Director of the Year.
The award recognizes extraordinary contributions of school nutrition directors. She has more than 40 years of experience in school nutrition and implemented many child nutrition initiatives now commonplace in the state and across the nation. In the 1990s, she worked with a software vendor to develop the scanning of applications for meal benefits, helped develop a solid waste management and recycling program and implemented breakfast to participating students at no charge. Mann also implemented reimbursable meal vending, a supper program and Breakfast in the Classroom and has been involved in various local initiatives during the pandemic.
Mann has been involved with local and state SNA boards and commissions, attended and presented at various national association conferences and had advice and insights published in various articles over the years. She has held the positions of public policy and legislation chair for the School Nutrition Association of Louisiana, was a member of its conference steering committee and national association's research committee chair and served on the research review advisory board.
Danielle Vallotton, a food animal veterinary technician at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, was presented the 2020 Bland O’Connor Support Person of the Year award by the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association.
The award recognizes an individual who promotes animal health and welfare on the job, is of service to the profession and positively impacts their community. Vallotton joined the LSU vet school in 1998 and has helped train veterinarians and veterinary technicians, influencing the career paths of hundreds of veterinarians, students, technicians, interns and residents. Vallotton received her associate degree in veterinary technology from Northwestern State University.