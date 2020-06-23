The Dixie Electric Membership Cooperative has been awarded a $126.4 million loan from the federal government to build and improve 640 miles of electrical line in the Baton Rouge area.
The money from USDA's Electrical Loan Program is the third largest of its kind in the nation and the only one granted in Louisiana, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, announced on Tuesday.
The new loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture would connect 11,368 new consumers in DEMCO's service area in the Baton Rouge region and increase the mileage of the rural cooperative's electrical grid by 7.4%.
Part of the USDA Rural Development funding also will go toward building "smart grid technologies" among the cooperative's Watson, Live Oak and Indian Mound substations in the Livingston Parish area.
The 30-year loan will pay for 8.4 miles of fiber communication cable to link up the DEMCO electrical substations, Graves' office said.
Randall Pierce, chief executive officer of DEMCO, said the loan isn't expected to result in an increase in rates but is tied to a five- to six-year work plan. He said the rural cooperative will only access the loan dollars as new projects start, operating more like a line of credit.
"You're approved for these projects over 'x'-period of time, and you are able to access each piece of the loan as you do the projects," he said.
At the same time, older debt will continued to be paid down as new debt from pieces of the overall loan is taken on, he added. The loan is expected to go before the state Public Service Commission next month.
Pierce said DEMCO separately has a roughly 1% rate increase before the PSC that is unrelated to the loan that works out to about 90 cents per household per month.
DEMCO serves around 110,300 households and businesses with electricity in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, St. Helena and West Feliciana parishes.
The smart grid work, which is only a small part of the overall plan, is designed to aid in the installation of systemwide smart metering, Pierce said.
Smart metering will allow DEMCO to remotely monitor electrical usage and even turn power on and off. Pierce said the smart metering program also is awaiting approval from the PSC.
Overall, the federal loan program is providing $1.6 billion in loans and loan guarantees to rural electric cooperatives and utilities across 21 states.