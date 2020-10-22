NEW YORK — Gap is moving away from the nation's malls.
The retailer, which was for decades a fixture at shopping malls around the country, said that it will be closing 220 stores — or one-third of its store base — by early 2024. That will result in 80% of its remaining Gap stores at off-mall locations.
Gap has two stores in the Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie, a baby and children's store and one for adults. It has freestanding stores in Baton Rouge and Mandeville.
The announcement, made Thursday at the parent company's investor meeting, detailed a three-year plan that calls for closing 30% of Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America, or a total of 350 stores, and focusing on outlets and e-commerce business. Gap has outlet stores in New Orleans, Gonzales and Bossier City.
There are Banana Republic locations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, along with outlet stores in Gonzales, Harahan, Mandeville and Bossier City.
The moves come as Gap, along with other clothing retailers, are trying to reinvent themselves during the COVID pandemic, which forced many nonessential stores to temporarily close in the spring and early summer. As part of its restructuring, it said it plans to close 130 Banana Republic stores in North America in three years.
“We are harnessing the power of our brand," said Mark Breitbard, president of the Gap brand. “We are radically restructuring to win.”