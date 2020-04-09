A 15-acre tract at the intersection of Interstate 10 and La. 44 in Gonzales, one of the last undeveloped sections of land on a corner between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, has been sold for $3.4 million.
Beau Box of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate said Roland J. Robert Distributors bought the tract, which had been on the market for 12 years. Box represented the sellers, CDP Enterprises of Houston. Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate represented Robert.
Robert Distributors ships Shell and Marathon gasoline to 30 service stations across the state. The company operates 16 convenience stores and truck stops in south Louisiana.
Pete Graffagnino, comptroller for Robert, said several options exist for the property, but nothing has been finalized yet. He’s open to some kind of retail development, such as a convenience store, supermarket or pharmacy. Final plans for the property won’t be made until after the coronavirus pandemic passes.
“We made the decision to buy and there was no pushing it back,” Graffagnino said.