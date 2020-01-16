Aerial of the L'Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge. Winnings by casinos in the Baton Rouge market were down 5% in December from a year ago, as all three of the city’s riverboats saw a drop in business. Some of the decline may have had to do with the calendar: there were five Saturdays in 2018 and four in 2019. Casinos generally bring in more money during the weekend. Winnings collectively at Baton Rouge's three riverboats fell from $19.4 million to $18.4 million.