Hollywood Casino has filed a permit to expand its operations and move onto land.
CPL Architecture, Engineering & Planning of Woodstock, Georgia, filed the permit with the city-parish Wednesday. It said the new casino will be 106,209 square feet.
Hollywood announced plans in August to move off of its downtown riverboat and into an expanded land-based facility. The casino will spend $21 million to $25 million expanding its current dockside facility and turning the valet parking area into indoor space. The riverboat's 859 slot machines and 12 table games will be moved into what is now Hollywood’s atrium.
Plans are to add a sports bar/entertainment venue with seating for 250, a sports viewing area and a Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Restaurant, named after the former LSU basketball great. The sports bar or the viewing area could become a sports book, now that the state has approved sports betting.
Casino Queen, based in East St. Louis, Illinois, is in the process of buying Hollywood. The deal is set to close in the second half of the year, pending regulatory approval.