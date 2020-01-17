A Houston-based company is looking at leasing a 164 acre site at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge and building a $400 million to $500 million renewable fuels plant.

The port’s Executive Committee approved a measure Thursday night that gives Greentech Materials LLC 90 days to reach an option agreement for the land, located west of the Genesis Energy terminal at the Inland Rivers Marine Terminal. The full port committee will vote on the measure next week.