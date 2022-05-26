GoAuto, the low-cost car insurance company based in Baton Rouge, has been acquired by a Pennsylvania private equity firm named Milestone Partners.
Milestone Partners bought GoAuto LLC and its technology platform, Adaptive Information Technologies LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“GoAuto's proprietary software enables superior customer analytics and data-driven operations that have established them as a market leader,” Milestone partner Adam Curtin said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the management team on executing their strategic initiatives.”
GoAuto was founded in 2009. A Milestone news release said the car insurance company has 70 storefronts and is the third largest personal auto insurer in Louisiana. It also operates in Texas, Nevada and Ohio.
“We are excited to partner with Milestone during this next stage of growth,” GoAuto CEO and founder Greg Tramontin said in a statement. “Given their targeted sector focus on financial technology companies and robust experience in automotive financial services, we are confident that together we will continue to provide best-in-class vehicle protection products and customer service to our valued policyholders."