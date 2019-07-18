Pool Corp. in Covington posted record second-quarter sales of $1.12 billion and record earnings of $131.4 million.
Sales were up from $1.06 billion in the second quarter of 2018. Net income compared to $117.0 million a year ago. Earnings per share increased 15% to a record $3.22 from $2.80 in the same period of 2018. The company noted that it recorded a $7.8 million tax benefit that contributed 19 cents to its per-share income, compared to a tax benefit of $1.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago.
The publicly traded wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products operates 372 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia, providing more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.
“We realized record sales and earnings in the quarter despite unprecedented levels of rainfall and cooler temperatures in many of our key markets," said Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO. "Consumer demands and dealer backlog remain high and our team remains focused on execution throughout the remainder of the season.”
Based on its results and expectations, the company narrowed the top end of its earnings guidance for 2019 to a range of $6.09 to $6.34 per share from its previous projection of $6.09 to $6.39 per share.