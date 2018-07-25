On-demand delivery service Postmates has rolled out in Baton Rouge as part of a 100-city expansion across the U.S.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced the expansion in a news release. The Silicon Valley tech firm launched in 2011 and said the expansion, its largest to date, covers nearly one in two U.S. households.
The service operates through a mobile app and offers customers access to on-demand delivery of drinks, groceries, food or other retail items. Delivery fees start at $3.99 or free with a $10-per-month subscription, or a $7-per-month subscription paid annually.
"We are ecstatic that Postmates has decided to make Baton Rouge the next destination for their on-demand delivery platform,” Broome said in a statement. “The arrival of Postmates allows local businesses to expand their reach via this app-based delivery service, while also creating additional opportunities for meaningful employment in the parish’s growing 'gig-economy' sector.”
Postmates joins Waitr, UberEats, Uber and Lyft in Baton Rouge's gig economy. The delivery service announced the 100-city rollout earlier this month in a blog post.
Postmates launched in New Orleans in 2016.
"With Baton Rouge's unrivaled history of food, culture, retail and the arts, we're proud to bring Postmates to the market and enable customers within Louisiana to unlock the best of their cities through on-demand delivery," said Bastian Lehmann, Postmates CEO.