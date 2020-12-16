The number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge was 40.7% higher in November than the year before, continuing a six-month hot streak of year-to-year double digit percentage increases in houses sold.

There were 1,061 homes sold in the nine-parish area in November, according to figures released Wednesday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service, up from 754 sales in November 2019.