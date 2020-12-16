The number of homes sold in metro Baton Rouge was 40.7% higher in November than the year before, continuing a six-month hot streak of year-to-year double-digit percentage increases in houses sold.
There were 1,061 homes sold in the nine-parish area in November, according to figures released Wednesday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service, up from 754 sales in November 2019. Record-low interest rates have helped the market roar back after down months in April and May caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Home sales traditionally drop in September, as children go back to school, but with many children taking classes online because of the pandemic, the market has stayed strong.
Once again, a big gain in East Baton Rouge Parish boosted the numbers. There were 565 MLS sales in the parish during November, a 49.5% increase from 378 sales a year ago.
Livingston Parish had a 41.5% increase in MLS sales to 208 from 147 a year earlier. Ascension Parish had a 30.5% increase to 197 MLS sales from 151 sales.
The median sales price areawide for a home was $232,900 in November, meaning that half of the homes sold for less than that price, half sold for more. That’s a 16.5% gain over the median sales price of $199,900 in November 2019.
Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up 12.9% in November to 894 from 792 a year ago.
Inventory was down 37.4% to 2,755 homes from 4,402 homes in November 2019. At the current sales pace, there is a 2.6-month supply of homes on the market, down from 4.8 months in November 2019.
The number of days a home was on the market before it was sold dropped to 64 from 73 the year before. New listings dropped 1.7% from 1,020 in 2019 to 1,003.
Through the first 11 months of the year, 11,360 homes have been sold in metro Baton Rouge, up from 10,098 MLS sales through November 2019, a 12.5% increase. Livingston is up 18.9% to 2,362 MLS sales from 1,987 for the first 11 months of 2019. East Baton Rouge has increased by 11.1% from 5,227 to 5,808. Ascension is up 10.9% from 1,882 sales to 2,087.