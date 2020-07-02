New unemployment claims across Louisiana increased again last week as the state is dealing with an uptick in coronavirus cases and leaders hit the pause button on re-opening the economy into Phase 3.

There were 21,976 first-time unemployment claims filed last week, up from 19,524 claims the week before.

By comparison to more typical numbers, there were only 2,206 new unemployment claims for the same week last year.

Existing unemployment claims increased as well to 306,089 last week from 300,389 the week before.

Economists predicted Louisiana would face a slower recovery than the rest of the nation, the state's unemployment has recovered the fifth slowest in the nation as of last week.

In the Baton Rouge metro, there are 52,291 existing unemployment claims as of last week, about 31,520 of which are in East Baton Rouge Parish. There were another 3,226 new claims in Baton Rouge last week, up from 2,939 new claims for the week ending June 20.

In the Lafayette metro, there are 30,506 existing unemployment claims as of last week, 13,904 of which are in Lafayette Parish. There were another 2,465 new claims in Lafayette last week, up from 2,121 claims for the week ending June 20.

In the New Orleans metro, there are 105,482 existing unemployment claims as of last week, 41,816 of which are in Orleans Parish and 37,248 were in Jefferson Parish. There were another 1,666 claims in Orleans Parish last week, up from 1,589 claims for the week ending June 20. In Jefferson Parish, there were 1,432 new claims as of last week, compared to 1,461 claims for the week ending June 20.

In Louisiana, new unemployment claims for workers in food services and accommodation continue to lead statewide job losses; 3,383 new claims were filed last week; 2,770 unclassified workers; 2,355 retail trade losses; 2,338 construction losses.

