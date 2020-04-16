Viking Cruise Lines said it will start offering service on the Mississippi River in August 2022, about 7½ years after the voyages were first announced.
The 386-passenger Viking Mississippi will journey between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota, making regular stops in Baton Rouge, Darrow and St. Francisville. Cruises will range in price from $3,699 for an 8-day voyage from New Orleans to Memphis, up to $9,599 for a 15-day journey from St. Paul to New Orleans.
The cruises were first announced in February 2015, but were delayed because of regulatory issues. At one point, there was talk the cruises would begin later this year.
Viking started taking reservations for the cruises from some selected customers two weeks ago. Some dates have already sold out. The public can make reservations on the whole slate of cruises in 2022-23 at viking.com.