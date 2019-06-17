A group that will serve as a landlord for Baton Rouge’s first Drago’s Seafood Restaurant paid $2.5 million for a former CD and DVD store near the Interstate 10-College Drive intersection.

Crustacean Properties LLC, a Slidell-based group, bought the building at 4580 Constitution Ave. in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Stor-All Baton Rouge LLC.

Tommy Cvitanovich, the owner and operator of Drago’s, said Thursday that his real estate partners had purchased the building. Cvitanovich said he has a lease in place to open a Drago’s on the site and plans to have the restaurant operating in the fall.

The building is just over 13,500 square feet and sits on a 1.1-acre lot with ample parking. It had most recently been an FYE store, until the chain went out of business in early 2017. The property has been rezoned for alcoholic beverage sales.

Drago’s is famous for its rich, garlicky charbroiled oysters and a seafood-heavy menu. The company currently has four locations: in the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, at 3232 N. Arnoult Road in Metairie, at 3151 Johnston St. in Lafayette and in Jackson, Mississippi.

