BATON ROUGE AREA
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has promoted Leah Shackleton to vice president of strategy and innovation, responsible for developing its corporate strategic plan and business opportunities.
Shackleton joined Blue Cross in 2017 as strategy and corporate planning director and had been at PwC Strategy& in New York City, where she developed growth strategies and evaluated entry into new markets for clients in and out of the health care industry. She has an MBA from Harvard Business School and graduated from Middlebury College with a bachelor's degree in economics and neuroscience.
Postlethwaite & Netterville APAC has promoted Dustin Mire and Ben Vance consulting directors in Baton Rouge.
Mire is responsible for developing customized services for client and project needs in the areas of project management and complex litigation claims administration. He has supervised settlement and funds distribution programs that range in size from dozens to millions of class members.
Vance focuses in the areas of business valuation and litigation support. He has experience providing transaction advisory and diligence services, financial modeling and other consulting services.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Gardner Realtors has named David Favret as the sales manager/broker of its Garden District office.
The New Orleans native has more than 15 years of real estate experience and is the former manager and owner of the Quarter Scene Restaurant before Hurricane Katrina. He serves as a tour guide and has volunteered with the Friends of the Cabildo and Preservation Resource Center. Favret was also elected to the board of directors for New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors and serves on numerous committees. He was also appointed to the board of directors for Louisiana Realtors and serves on several Louisiana Realtors state boards.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Robert A. Kutcher, managing partner in the Metairie law firm of Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais LLP, has been installed as president of the Louisiana State Bar Association.
Kutcher served as president-elect in 2018-19 and treasurer in 2014-16. He received his bachelor's degree from Cornell University and juris doctorate from Loyola University Law School. He was admitted to practice law in Louisiana in 1976 and in New York in 1976.
Other officers are Alainna R. Mire, chief resilience officer and an assistant attorney for the city of Alexandria, president-elect; Patrick A. Talley Jr., a partner in the New Orleans office of Phelps Dunbar LLP, secretary; Shayna L. Sonnier, a partner in the Lake Charles firm Hunter, Hunter & Sonnier LLC, treasurer; and Barry H. Grodsky, a partner in the New Orleans firm Taggart Morton LLC, immediate past president.
Members of the association's board of governors from the area are 1st District, Darryl J. Foster, a partner in the New Orleans office of Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea LLC, and Lawrence J. Centola III, a principal member in the New Orleans firm Martzell, Bickford & Centola; 2nd District, Stephen I. Dwyer, managing partner in the Metairie firm Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern APLC; 3rd District, Shannon Seiler Dartez, an attorney with the Glenn Armentor Law Corp. in Lafayette; 5th District, Valerie T. Schexnayder, special counsel with Mickey S. deLaup APLC in Baton Rouge, and Kelly M. Rabalais, chief administrative officer for St. Tammany Parish government in Mandeville; at-large members Lynn Luker, of counsel in the New Orleans firm Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford LLC and Tina L. Suggs, in-house counsel for State Farm Insurance Co. in Metairie; representing university law schools and centers, Monica Hof Wallace, the Dean Marcel Garsaud Jr. distinguished professor of law and executive director of the Advocacy Center at Loyola University College of Law in New Orleans; Donald W. North, a law professor at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge; and Zelda W. Tucker, a sole practitioner and deputy city attorney for Shreveport, representing the Louisiana State Law Institute; and Scott L. Sternberg, a partner in the firm Sternberg, Naccari & White LLC in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, chairman of the association's Young Lawyers Division. The House of Delegates Liaison Committee is chaired by Shayna B. Morvant, managing partner at Beevers & Beevers LLP in Gretna.
LAFAYETTE AREA
Redhawk Holdings Corp. has appointed Philip C. Spizale to its board of directors, effective July 1.
He will assist the company in developing its sales and marketing strategies for its line of Sandd needle incineration units. Spizale has more than 25 years of sales, marketing and management experience in the health care industry and has served as a health care adviser to the board since November 2017. In 2016, Spizale joined Reva Inc., a fixed-wing air medical transport service, as chief sales officer, and previously held various senior sales and managerial positions with Concentra Inc. between 2003 and 2016. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University in St. Louis and a bachelor's degree in communications from Loyola University in New Orleans.
RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of security systems, and specialized financial services.