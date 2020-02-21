Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank has completed the previously announced acquisition of two branches of PlainsCapital Bank in Alice and Victoria, Texas.
The purchase price for the branches was not disclosed, but Investar said it gained $46 million in loans and about $37 million in customer deposits through the deal.
Investar moved into Texas in 2019 when it purchased Mainland Bank of Texas, which gave it branches in Houston, Texas City and Dickinson.
Investar is set to acquire Oxford, Alabama-based Cheaha Bank during the second quarter. Cheaha has four branches in Calhoun County.