ExxonMobil is considering another investment at its lubricants plant site in Port Allen, a potential investment of $22.6 million.

This would be in addition to $12.2 million in upgrades at its lubricants business nearby in the same complex, which the company disclosed in September.

The lubricants plant, slated to be expanded starting in 2020, already employs 64 workers. The potential expansion could support 152 construction jobs, according to an application for the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program that's been temporarily been withdrawn. The company said it plans to refile the economic incentive application for ITEP down the road and that it was pulled for administrative reasons

The application showed that ExxonMobil plans construction of new tanks to increase storage capacity, manufacturing capacity and base oil flexibility in addition to modern equipment, plant infrastructure and packaging equipment upgrades.

"The Port Allen site is investing in new base stock tank to provide formulation flexibility to meet market demand and to increase site competitiveness," ExxonMobil said in a statement. "Other investment includes equipment to position the site to provide new consumer-sized packaging for products previously only provided to the automotive industry."

The application with the $22 million in upgrades did not show any new jobs being created, unlike the $12 million expansion that's expected to create 5 new jobs.

The Port Allen plant site was developed in 1990 and on average produces about 95 million gallons of lubricant each year.

In 2016, ExxonMobil began production at its new 90,000-square-foot aviation lubricant plant as part of a $200 million expansion of the site. The company projected then that there would be significant demand for advanced aviation fuels and lubricants in the next few decades. The investments are part of the company's total $20 billion strategic investment in the U.S. Gulf Coast facilities.

