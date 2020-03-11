An archaeological investigation conducted for Formosa Plastics over the past two years on the site of its proposed chemical complex in St. James Parish missed the location of a suspected cemetery on the former Mississippi River plantation land, a new analysis says.

The nearly 2,400-acre site also has four other unidentified "anomalies" in the ground that may also be previously undiscovered cemeteries, while another cemetery that had been found could extend farther out than previously understood, the study paid for by a group opposed to the $9.4 billion project says.

Coastal Environments Inc., a Baton Rouge firm hired by the Center for Constitutional Rights of New York, reached those conclusions after analyzing and geographically correlating a series of historic land survey maps and aerial photographic maps going back into the 1800s, a 146-page report from CEI says.

The firm did not do site investigation.

It was CEI that had found an 1878 map and other documentation and reported them to state officials anonymously that led FG LA do do additional archaeological work on their property to find the grave sites, environmental groups said. Earlier efforts had not.

Environmental groups opposed to the proposed chemical plant said they have submitted the report to the St. James Parish Council and asserted that as many as seven cemeteries containing the remains of enslaved people are on the future plant property.

The report doesn't make conclusions about who may be buried in the new sites and one of the seven sites is actually located along the Formosa site's border but on an adjacent chemical facility's property.

“Our ancestors are crying out to us from their graves — they are telling us to not let industry disturb their burial sites. Formosa Plastics did not inform the citizens of St. James or the parish council of the existence of the graves when they knew — they don’t care, they just want to make money off St. James,” said Sharon Lavigne, the founder of Rise St. James.

Rise St. James and other groups have been fighting the Formosa complex for nearly two years and have recently begun to urge the Parish Council to rescind the complex's land use permit. They claimed members were not informed about the cemetery that FG LA's researchers did find while the project was going through the review process.

A few weeks before a final vote, FG LA did notify state environmental regulators inside an extensive report about a variety of topics related to the plant, but parish officials have said they hadn't been informed directly and the topic was never raised in numerous public council meetings on the project.

Last year, a firm hired by FG LA LLC, a Formosa joint venture behind the chemical project, concluded that a cemetery shown as being on the Acadia Plantation in an 1878 U.S. Coast Survey map, if it existed, must have been destroyed by prior land excavation.

But CEI's new analysis, known as cartographic regression analysis, found that the series of trenches dug by TerraXplorations Inc. in 2018 and 2019 in an attempt to find the suspected Acadia Plantation cemetery just missed the location.

"The overlays CEI prepared through cartographic regression analysis show that neither set of trenches previously excavated by TerraXplorations fell within the limits of the cemetery location," the report says. "If all of the trenches proposed … in 2019 had been excavated, at least the two running along the main plantation road would have crossed the area that possibly still contains graves."

The report showed images of the cemetery location overlaid with the trenches dug by TerraXplorations that just miss the cemetery site.

Unlike the cemetery TerraXplorations did find, which was part of the old Buena Vista Plantation and will be in the future plant's buffer zone, the Acadia Plantation cemetery would be located more centrally in FG's plant.

Before TerraXplorations' work, company lawyers had discussed the idea of moving that cemetery if it had been found because a unit was proposed in the location, according to correspondence the environmental groups have obtained.

CEI says it pinpointed the Acadia Plantation cemetery's location based on a site that had shown up for years on old maps as an area marked with a cross and, later, in aerial maps from the mid-1900s, as an unplowed clump of trees measuring 136 feet by 115 feet.

"While the trees generally mark the probable cemetery location, it is very possible that the graveyard once covered an area larger than that indicated by the 1878 U.S. Coast Survey maps or suggested by the trees once covering the site," the report notes.

When TerraXplorations found the former Buena Vista Plantation cemetery, the firm originally reached the conclusion it may be a slave cemetery. But the firm changed that conclusion in January to say that, without further research, officials couldn't rule out the possibility that white field hands and overseers may be in the graves.

CEI has recommended a series of steps to try to find the Acadia Plantation cemetery and investigate the other anomalies, including the use of cadaver dogs.

CEI's work found other underground sites on FG's land and surrounding property and was able to identify them, including old sugar houses.

Anne Rolfes, founder of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, said the current CEI report is a compilation of s series of earlier reports that have already been provided to FG LA and the state Division of Archaeology.

"They had these for weeks. This isn't new information to them," Rolfes said.

FG LA was provided a copy of the extensive report Wednesday morning by The Advocate but wasn't immediately able to respond to a request for comment.