Industrial plant managers across 30 sites around the Baton Rouge metro area are optimistic that there will be a slight increase in economic activity during third-quarter this year, according to a survey by the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance, a trade organization that represents 60 manufacturers.
The survey respondents included petrochemical, paper, pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturers addressing capital expenditure and employment plans over the next six months.
About 21% of plant managers expect to increase plant production, while 7% projected a decline in production and 72% anticipated no change in the next six months.
About one-third of plant managers expect to spend more in capital expenditures, while 10% reported an expected decline and 57% don't anticipate major changes.
About 27% of plant managers expect to hire more employees in the next six months and about 17% project their company will hire contract labor during that time frame. But most of the respondents don't expect workforce changes.
Some of the plant managers noted that the global tariff situation and an economic recession may impact the price of raw materials. Survey participants also suggested that sales taxes and utilities in the Baton Rouge metro area are not competitive so keeping the Industrial Tax Exemption Program remains a key incentive that's important to the companies.
The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance's economic index was 67 out of 150, which is considered an economic expansion, while an index under 50 suggests an economic contraction. The index is down slightly from about one year ago, but up from second quarter this year. The last time the economic index was around 65 was during fourth-quarter 2016.