New unemployment claims across Louisiana dipped again in late December for both traditional unemployment and self-employed individuals looking for extra support.
There were 6,981 new unemployment claims filed through Dec. 19, down from 9,289 new claims one week before, according to the U.S. Department of Labor data released on Wednesday. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
There was another 2,260 new unemployment claims through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which are federal funds for gig economy workers, mostly independent contractors. That compares to 2,688 new claims for that program one week before. The PUA program, which offers between $107 and $247 a week in benefits, is slated to stop Saturday.
But a new federal stimulus package approved by Congress this week extends unemployment benefits with an additional $300 per week for 11 weeks on top of state unemployment benefits if eligible and the PUA program with more stringent income verification rules.
Industry and parish-level data was not immediately available. There were more individuals requesting benefits through the PUA program than the regular unemployment program for the week ending Dec. 12, the most recent available. There were 61,300 existing jobless claims across Louisiana compared to 110,121 individuals in the federal program.
Statewide unemployment benefits paid was $35.4 million for the week ending Dec. 12.
Unemployment benefits typically last for 26 weeks and can be extended for another 13 weeks but many individuals have exhausted all unemployment benefits already.
First-time jobless claims had spiked for two weeks in a row in mid-November and the Louisiana Workforce Commission has since adjusted data sent to the federal government.
State officials halted new claim payments for applications submitted after Nov. 5 and are investigating tens of thousands of suspicious claims for fraud after there were 60,000 new claims over a two week stint. Dozens of residents across the state had found approval letters for unemployment claims they did not file and sometimes even debit cards for benefits in recent weeks, prompting the investigation.
Since March, the state agency has paid nearly $7 billion in unemployment benefits across 700,000 individuals.
"We have had to combat a serious onslaught of fraud, as have every other state," Ava Dejoie, secretary for LWC told the Resilient Louisiana Commission recently.
When the state noticed the first spike in claims, it stopped payments and called Gov. John Bel Edwards, she said.
"We saved millions in taxpayer dollars for doing so," Dejoie said.
As a result though, the unemployment benefits process has been delayed for all individuals as extra security measures are used to prevent fraud. The state agency was allocated $1.7 million to combat fraud from the U.S. Department of Labor in the summer but did not receive the money until Sept. 24 so it did not have extra funding during much of the coronavirus pandemic.