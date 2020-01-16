Baton Rouge-based technology startup Bascom Hunter is moving into its new headquarters and out of the Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Boulevard amid an acquisition of an aerospace industry supplier.

Bascom Hunter's new headquarters are on Picardy Avenue near Essen Lane and it acquired San Luis Obispo, California-based Xcelaero Inc., a high performance fan design and supply business for the defense industry and aerospace market. Bascom Hunter expects to renovate the new headquarters and engineering office in the coming months and move in by the summer. The company had been scoping out a headquarters for about a year.

The Xcelaero acquisition will add five new workers to Bascom Hunter's Louisiana employee footprint of 15 workers but will continue to operate as a new division of the business under the same name tasked to create environmental control systems technology. Xcelaero President Dennis Pfister is joining the board of directors of Bascom Hunter.

Andrew McCandless, CEO of Bascom Hunter, is a former president of Mezzo Technologies, another Baton Rouge-based technology business active in the defense industry.

"Through this acquisition, we are better positioned to meet customers demand for high performance thermal management solutions," McCandless said in a news release.

Bascom Hunter was awarded a $4 million contract with the U.S. Navy to reduce disruptions in wireless communications networks in May 2019.

The contract was part of the Department of Defense’s Small Business Innovation Research program, which helps small businesses with federal research and development that has the potential for commercialization.

Bascom Hunter has been awarded more than $2.4 million in similar contracts from the Navy since 2012, according to the Small Business Innovation Research data.

