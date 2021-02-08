The hot housing market has caused home prices to rise across most of metro Baton Rouge.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic crimping home sales for two months, the number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge during 2020 was 14.4% higher than 2019.
The market dipped in April and May, because of shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. But low interest rates caused the market to come roaring back. From June until December, sales increased by a double digit percentage when compared to activity for the same time a year ago.
See how much the price per square foot for a house has gone up in the past year in your ZIP code in the map, or search our database below on home prices over the past three years.
