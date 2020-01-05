DEQ holding sessions on discharge reports
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is hosting several free sessions around the state to help businesses with NetDMR, a web-based tool that allows facilities to electronically sign and submit Louisiana Pollution Elimination System discharge monitoring reports to the agency.
The assistance sessions will help permittees in setting up their CDX/NetDMR accounts in NetDMR and also assist them in submitting their NetDMRs. Account holders should bring in their lab results and be able to log in to their CDX/NetDMR accounts. If the account holder has previously attended one of LDEQ’s CDX/NetDMR REGISTRATION assistance sessions, they should bring their completed registration sheets, including the answers to any security questions.
Sessions are being held:
- Jan. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Mathews Government Complex, 4876 La. 1, in Mathews.
- Jan. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; St. Tammany Parish Administration, 520 Old Spanish Trail, in Slidell.
- Jan. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; LSU/SU Ag Center, 7101 Gulf Highway, in Lake Charles.
- Jan. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau (Tangi Tourism), 13143 Wardline Road, in Hammond.
- Jan. 22, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Kees Park Community Center, 2450 Highway 28, Pineville.
- Jan. 23, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; LUS Training Center 1314 Walker Road, Lafayette.
Registration for the sessions is at https://deq.louisiana.gov/form/cdxnetdmr-assistance-signup to register for one of the offered sessions. Information about NetDMR is at https://deq.louisiana.gov/page/netdmr.
Ag digital data conference planned
The LSU AgCenter will host its second annual conference highlighting applications of digital data in agriculture on Jan. 23.
The free event will be from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the State Evacuation Shelter on U.S. 71 south of Alexandria.
The theme is “Practical Applications of Precision Agriculture.”
Topics of speakers and panelists focus on how farmers can best use data collected during the production season and how Louisiana farmers use digital data in their operations.
Register at https://bit.ly/2NvqSIj. Lunch will be provided.
Hammond agency gets YouthBuild grant
The U.S. Department of Labor today has awarded $1.1 million to Quad Area Community Action Agency in Hammond as part of an effort to support and expand YouthBuild programs across the country.
YouthBuild provides at-risk youth ages 16-24 with education and occupational skill development to obtain employment in construction and other in-demand industries.
The department has administered the YouthBuild program since 2006. Program participants learn construction skills while constructing or rehabilitating affordable housing for low-income or homeless families in their own neighborhoods, as well as other occupational skills for in-demand industries that also require work experience. Young people split their time between the occupational skills training site and the classroom, where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree and prepare for postsecondary opportunities.
Information is at www.doleta.gov/Youth_services/YouthBuild.cfm.
D1 Training center opens in Gonzales
D1 Training has opened at 2733 W. Outfitters Drive in Gonzales.
A grand opening event will be held Jan. 18.
The Ascension D1 Training location is owned by Eric Bascom and his business partners. It will be operated by Eric Bascom, the general manager, and Blake Hill, the head training and conditioning coach. Hill and Bascom are certified personal trainers.
The center offers a class-based schedule and one-on-one and group training. All D1 Training locations offer five age-based programs: rookie, ages 7-11; developmental, ages 12-14; prep, ages 15-18; boot camp, adults; and strength training, adults. Each fitness program is based on the five athletic-based training tenets: dynamic warm-up, performance series, strength program, core and conditioning, and cool down. To ensure athletes are on track to meet sport and fitness goals, every eight weeks new workouts are created by D1’s national training panel.
D1 Ascension will be a Standard Athletic Testing site for Zybek, the system used at the NFL combine as well as others for 10 years. The event will test overall athleticism and provide a full report on results with comparisons to other athletes in the same age group while providing metrics for improvement.
D1 Training has more than 27 centers open, with 99 additional locations in development.
Woman's Hospital joins fetal therapy group
Woman’s Hospital has joined the North American Fetal Therapy Network, a voluntary association of medical centers in the United States and Canada with established expertise in fetal intervention and other forms of multidisciplinary care for complex disorders of the fetus.
“Women have long looked to Woman’s as a leader in delivering babies, but we also provide some of the most advanced care for babies before delivery and following birth,” said Dr. R. Clifton Moore, maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Woman’s. “Being part of this organization will allow us to better collaborate with other leaders in fetal therapy across North America and provide the best outcomes for our patients using evidence-based practices and leading-edge technologies.”
The primary goal of NAFTNet is to provide an umbrella organization to assist the various medical centers that practice fetal medicine, promote cooperation between these centers and foster research in the field of fetal therapy.