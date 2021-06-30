Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy has purchased its downtown school building for $7.9 million.

The charter school bought the building at 339 Florida St. from RM Mentorship Academy LA LLC of New York in a deal that was filed Wednesday morning with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. RM Mentorship Academy, set up by the investment firm Rosemawr Management, bought the building in December 2019 for nearly $6.9 million.

Helix was established in 2010 in a former Regions Bank building. About 500 students in grades 9 through 12 attend the school.

Helix is changing its name at the start of the 2021-22 school year to Helix Community School. It is adding two new schools in the upcoming school year, which will start with the 6th grade. Helix Legal Academy will temporarily operate out of the Florida Boulevard building. It grew out of a partnership the school has with the Southern University Law Center. Helix Aviation Academy will operate out of a retrofitted hangar/office building at Baton Rouge Metro Airport. It will train children in the aviation industry, for careers such as mechanics, pilots, technicians and engineers.