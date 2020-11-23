A demolition of the Hotel Lincoln showed up on Tuesday’s East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting, but officials said plans are still underway to restore the historic property and agenda item is being removed.
Anthony Kimble, who owns the hotel at 400 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, said the demolition item will be removed from the Metro Council agenda. The demolition was set for introduction Tuesday, then to go before the council for a vote Dec. 9.
“It’s taken care of,” Kimble said.
The Hotel Lincoln catered to Black entertainers, such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown and B.B. King. Plans are in the works to turn the building into apartments and short-term rentals. The hotel, which opened in 1955, has been closed since the 1980s.
According to a report from a city-parish building inspector filed with the agenda, the Hotel Lincoln was found to be “in a dilapidated and dangerous condition."
The Hotel Lincoln is in Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker’s district. Wicker said she doesn’t know where the recommendation to tear down the property came from. Unlike some demolition requests, which come from constituent complaints, she said no one contacted her office about the state of the Hotel Lincoln. “I’m amazed that it was even on there,” Wicker said. “There are certain things as a community that we agree we won’t tear down.”
While there have been delays in renovating the hotel and getting it back open, Wicker said Kimble is working through it. “He’s definitely putting it together,” she said.
Planning Commission to look at redevelopment of historic Hotel Lincoln where Aretha Franklin, James Brown and B.B. King stayed
Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, said he spoke to Planning Director Ryan Holcomb about the demolition item. Holcomb said the hotel had been secured and the item will be removed from the agenda, Rhorer said. The DDD has been supportive of efforts to get the Hotel Lincoln back in business.
Rhorer said the redevelopment of the hotel is still underway. “This is an important building,” he said.