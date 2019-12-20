Louisiana's nonfarm employment grew 9,300 jobs over the past 12 months through November, a 0.5% increase driven by health services and education.
Louisiana ended November with 2,011,000 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
There were 6,900 jobs added in education and health services, a 2.1% increase to 329,000 workers.
Manufacturing added 4,400 jobs, or 3.3%, to 138,700 workers; professional and business services, 3,900 jobs, or 1.8% to 219,300; leisure and hospitality, 3,900 jobs, or 1.7% to 240,700; trade, transportation and utilities, 1,400 jobs, or 0.4%, to 385,200; other services, 900 jobs to 75,300; and mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, 700 jobs to 36,400 total jobs.
Construction fell by 9,700 jobs, or 6.5%, to 140,300 workers; federal, state and local government, 2,100 jobs to 331,900 workers; financial services, 700 jobs to 91,200 workers; and information, 300 jobs to 23,000 workers.
The state's unemployment rate increased from 4.3% to 4.8%.
