Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose by 1.3 percent in May, the first time since August 2017 there was a year-to-year increase.
Sales tax collection figures released Monday by the city-parish Finance Department show businesses and consumers spent nearly $825.3 million in May, compared with nearly $814.7 million in May 2017. The figures include vehicle sales.
Consumer spending shot up in the aftermath of the August 2016 flood as tens of thousands of homeowners replaced vehicles, furniture, appliances and furnishings damaged by water and bought materials to rebuild their homes. That led to tough comparisons with flood-related spending.
Despite the gain, spending on vehicles still lagged behind 2017 figures. In May, $64.9 million was spent on automobiles, 11.7 percent less than the $73.5 million in May 2017.
Sales by category were mixed. Retail sales, which account for more than half of the economic activity in the parish, were down 0.3 percent. Sales at food service and drinking establishments, which account for 9 percent of activity, were down by 2.9 percent. But manufacturing sales, which make up 11.2 percent of activity, were 27.5 percent higher when compared with May 2017. Manufacturing sales are a volatile category and are affected by large equipment purchases.
Overall tax collections for the city-parish, which include vehicle sales, were $16.5 million in May, compared with nearly $16.3 million in May 2017.
Spending was up 1.7 percent in the city limits during May to nearly $460.9 million. Outside the city limits, activity was up by 0.8 percent to $364.4 million.
Through the first five months of the year, spending in East Baton Rouge is down 4.9 percent when compared to the totals as of May 2017. Just over $3.9 billion has been spent in the city-parish, compared to $4.1 billion the year before.