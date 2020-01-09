Sammy's Grill location on 8635 Highland Road will close after Friday, according to a Facebook post on their page.

The announcement comes only less than a day after the announcement that the Sammy's Grill location in Prairieville had closed.

Sammy's Grill will be open Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. before permanently closing their doors after 32 years of business. They will also be giving out remaining Sammy's Grill shirts as a "keep sake."

Donnie Jarreau and Ryan Jumonville bought both properties from owner Sammy Nagem in late May. Jarreau filed a lawsuit against Sammy's Grill in December for failing to pay their rent.