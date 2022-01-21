The Old Navy store at Cortana Mall is closing Monday.
The store’s website indicated the location at 9856 Cortana Place was closing Monday and a store employee confirmed the shutdown.
Old Navy opened the Cortana Mall store in October 1997. The chain is owned by Gap Inc. Old Navy sells casual clothes for men, women and children that are priced a little lower than the flagship Gap brand.
According to Watugademocrat.com, the Old Navy store in Boone, North Carolina is also closing Monday.
In recent years, Gap has emphasized its Old Navy and Athleta stores. The company has said it plans to close about 350 Gap and Banana Republic locations in North America by early 2024.
Old Navy will continue to operate stores in the Siegen Lane Marketplace, Juban Crossing, Tanger Outlets and Hammond Square Shopping Center.