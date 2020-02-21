The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry formally canceled contracts with a Lake Providence biotechnology plant that has been closed since 2016, a move that will allow East Carroll Parish officials to collect two years worth of back property taxes on the facility.
The board easily approved the measure at its meeting Friday, capping off efforts by local activists to get economic incentives taken away from The Myriant Lake Providence Inc. facility.
"We finally have some justice," said Sister Bernadette Barrett of Delta Interfaith, a group of about a dozen northeast Louisiana churches that was supported by Together Louisiana, a left-leaning group pushing back against incentives for industrial projects across the state. Barrett noted that 40% of the population of East Carroll lives at the poverty level.
Myriant Technologies LLC, based in Quincy, Massachusetts, and founded in 2009 as BioEnergy International, built a bio-based succinic acid plant that opened in 2013 at the Port of Lake Providence. The company had plans to hire 49 full-time workers, but a drop in oil prices in 2014 made the price for the petroleum alternatives produced at the plant uncompetitive.
The plant had 24 Industrial Tax Exemption contracts. After the plant shut down, Myriant was granted a continuation of the contracts at a Board of Commerce and Industry meeting in September 2016, contingent upon receiving letters of local support. Louisiana Economic Development received letters, so the exemptions stayed in place through the end of 2017. Myriant made no effort to continue 13 contracts that were not set to expire at the end of 2017.
LED officials said the company believed property taxes were being paid on all of the site since the end of 2017. However, LED said taxes are being paid only on the 11 contracts that expired at the end of 2017.
Myriant Lake Providence LLC had $4.2 million in taxable value in East Carroll Parish in 2019 and was to pay $497,663, according to Louisiana Tax Commission records. In 2018, the company was expected to pay $504,730 in property taxes. By comparison, Myriant's tax bill was only $166,746 in 2017, due to exemptions even while the plant was shut down.
In other matters, the board upheld a decision by LED staff approving ITEP applications for Nalco Co. and Marathon Petroleum Co. submitted in St. John the Baptist Parish. The parish council unanimously rejected the applications at a meeting in November, but LED said it did not receive notifications of the denials and that the rules say the requests should be approved.