Investar Holding Corp. has completed its near-$20 million acquisition of Mainland Bank in Texas City, Texas, its first venture outside Louisiana.
The Baton Rouge holding company of Investar Bank announced the merger in October 2018.
Mainland has three locations in Texas City, Houston and Dickinson, which will be rebranded as Investar. Mainland was founded in 1944 and specializes in small-business banking. It had about $125 million in assets, $84 million in gross loans and $108 million in total deposits.
The combined organization has about $1.9 billion in total assets, with Investar now operating 24 branches serving southeast Louisiana and southeast Texas.