Winnings by casinos in the Baton Rouge market were up by 0.7% in November from a year ago, the first time the market has seen a year-to-year gain in more than 2 years.
The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino were up 0.3% to $204.7 million in winnings in November from $204.2 million a year ago, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Video poker winnings statewide were up 5.9% to $51.4 million from $48.6 million.
Winnings collectively at Baton Rouge's three riverboats rose from $18.7 million to $18.8 million, despite a decline at the Belle. That was the first time since August 2017 that the market posted an increase over the year before.
Revenue at the Belle, the oldest riverboat in the city, was down by 25.1% from $2.7 million to $2.0 million. L'Auberge Baton Rouge had a 5.7% increase in winnings to $12.4 million from $11.8 million. Hollywood Casino had a 3.3% gain to $4.3 million from $4.2 million.
Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up 1.4% from $50.1 million to $50.8 million.
The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack had the best performance, posting a 15.3% revenue gain from $3.3 million to $3.8 million. The Harrah's land-based casino posted $26.1 million in winnings in November, 2.6% more than the $25.4 million from November 2018.
The market's three riverboats had a 2.3% drop in revenue to $20.9 million from $21.4 million. Boomtown New Orleans bucked the trend, with a 0.2% increase to $9.2 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia was down by 6.7% to $3.1 million. Treasure Chest was down by 3.2% to $8.5 million.
In other markets, Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was up 3.1% to $54.7 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack fell by 2.4% to nearly $74 million. Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was down 2.2% to $6.5 million.