Ralph Bender will serve as the 2021 chair of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber board.
Bender is chief financial officer of Manship Media, which owns and operates WBRZ, along with news and entertainment television stations in Baton Rouge, McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville, Texas. The Manships are former owners of The Advocate.
Adam Knapp, BRAC president and chief executive officer, said Bender has been an active leader with the organization and a supporter of regional economic development.
“2021 will be an important year for recovery following the continued economic effects of the pandemic,” Knapp said in a statement. “Ralph’s energy and dedication to his community will be a great asset as we navigate those waters and as we set the stage for our new five-year strategic plan.”
Prior to joining Manship Media, Bender spent a number of years in public accounting with both a national and a regional firm. He has held a number of leadership roles in professional and community organizations, including serving as chairman of the Society of Louisiana CPAs, treasurer of Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, president International Newspaper Financial Executives Association, and chairman and interim chief executive officer of the Capital Area United Way.
Bender succeeds Flynn Foster, president and chief executive officer of Guaranty Corporation and Guaranty Media, who served as BRAC board chair in 2020.