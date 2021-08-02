The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting massive job fairs across the state this week alongside COVID-19 vaccinations on-site at convention and civic centers.
In Baton Rouge, the state agency which administers unemployment benefits seeks to connect employers and potential employees at the Raising Cane's River Center downtown between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Masks are required to be worn indoors during the event.
Across the state, the most commonly advertised job is a registered nurse with more than 5,400 job openings. Customer service representatives were the second most ubiquitous with 1,200 job openings, retail sales had 1,100 jobs and first line supervisors for food preparation and serving in restaurants had 1,000 jobs open. Employers with the most job openings advertised online included Ochsner Health System with 2,700 jobs, Tulane University with 1,300 jobs, LSU with 400 jobs, Facebook Inc. with 400 jobs and the University of New Orleans with nearly 200 jobs.
"It's a job seekers market," said Ava Cates, Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Interested employers can register here while job seekers can register here. Military veterans are allocated the first 30 minutes at the job fair to meet with prospective employers.
The other jobs fairs are expected to run simultaneously:
Alexandria, Randolph Riverfront Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Houma, Municipal Auditorium, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Lafayette, Cajun Dome Convention Center, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Lake Charles, Civic Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Monroe, Monroe Civic Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
New Orleans, Ernest Morial Convention Center, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Shreveport, Shreveport Convention Center, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM