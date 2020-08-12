Thirty-two south Louisiana companies made the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, including a Lafayette software company that came in at number 50.
360ia, which sells and develops automated marketing software for small businesses, finished in the top tier after reporting 5,826% growth between 2016 and 2019.
Frankie Russo, founder and chief executive officer of 360ia, said it was exciting to make the list. His company, which employs 75 people in Lafayette and India, saw revenue jump from $300,000 in 2016 to about $15 million in 2019.
“This is an important milestone, we’ve never gotten anything like this,” Russo said. “You work so hard as an entrepreneur and you want to serve the company.”
Adeline Clothing Boutique, another Lafayette company, was ranked at 166 after reporting 2,360% growth since 2016. The company sells women’s clothing online, with most items priced between $19 and $60.
Sunpro Solar of Mandeville was ranked at 372. The solar panel installation firm had growth of 1,235% over a three-year period.
Learning Sciences was the highest ranking Baton Rouge company, coming in at 535. The web-based learning firm had 862% growth. Following closely behind at 572 was T.I. Contracting/Trucking Innovation, a Chalmette transportation company. It had 820% growth.
Other Louisiana businesses making the list were: Citi Approved Enterprise, Harvey, at 596; Pinnacle Security & Investigation, New Orleans, 777; Suite Management Franchising, Metairie, 928; Buisson Creative Strategies, Metairie, 1,032; Emergent Method, Baton Rouge, 1,099; Abadie-Williams, Metairie, 1,280; Confetti Momma, Lafayette, 1,518; ThreeSixtyEight, Baton Rouge, 1,574; Walk-On’s Enterprises, Baton Rouge, 1,925; Octagon Media, Baton Rouge, 2,550; Flexicrew Technical Services, Metairie, 2,645; Quality Engineering & Surveying, Port Vincent, 2,703; Susco Solutions, Metairie, 2,801; Ampirical Solutions, Mandeville, 3,031; General Informatics, Baton Rouge, 3,063; In-Telecom, Slidell, 3,073; Platinum Healthcare Staffing of Louisiana, Lafayette, 3,154; JOB Consulting, Covington, 3,162; Facilities Maintenance Management, Denham Springs, 3,257; Spears Consulting Group, New Orleans, 3,299; BBQGuys Manufacturing, Baton Rouge, 3,504; Anytime Flooring, Baton Rouge, 3,533; Transformyx, Baton Rouge, 3,768; Velocity Agency, New Orleans, 4,630; Ryan Gootee General Contractors, Metairie, 4,841; ShoppersChoice.Com dba BBQGuys, Baton Rouge, 4,894; and Mesh LLC, Baton Rouge, 4,941.
Companies submit data to make the Inc. 5000 list. In order to qualify, the business must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. Businesses must be based in the U.S., privately held, for profit and independent entities (not subsidiaries or divisions of other firms) as of December 31, 2019.