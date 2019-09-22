Baton Rouge area
Robert Dugas has joined CSRS as senior engineer.
Dugas was senior project engineer with GEC Inc. and has been a project manager and design engineer for 30 years on numerous structural and transportation projects. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from LSU.
Ochsner Health System has named Christy Reeves as vice president for regional community affairs and government relations with a primary focus on the greater Baton Rouge area.
Reeves has experience in strategic planning, program development, fundraising, advocacy, corporate philanthropy and community relations. She formerly led I am That Girl, an international nonprofit with more than 300 chapters in 20 countries. She was with Single Stop USA, a national organization that helps connect people with resources aimed at combating poverty, and had led external and brand partnerships on behalf of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana serving as director of community relations and executive director of BCBSLA Foundation. She also was CEO of the Girl Scouts Audubon Council.
LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication has named Hyojung Park as associate dean of research and strategic initiatives.
Park has been at the Manship School since 2012 and served as area head of its public relations department and has played a role in the school's assessment, accreditation and curriculum development. She has published 24 articles in top-tier research journals, including Journalism & Mass Communication Quarterly, Journal of Health Communication and Journal of Public Relations Research. Park earned her Ph.D. in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia; completed a master’s in mass communication from the University of Georgia and master’s in communication and media studies from Korea University. She graduated from Kyung Hee University in South Korea with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and mathematics.
Lafayette area
Pedestal Bank has named Mark Thibodeaux as vice president, lending officer, for Breaux Bridge and surrounding communities.
Thibodeaux, a life-long resident of St. Martin Parish, has more than 35 years of experience in retail banking, consumer real estate and small-business lending. He was with MidSouth Bank in the Breaux Bridge market working as a business development officer.
Asbel Montes, senior vice president of strategic initiatives for Acadian Ambulance Service, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s air ambulance and patient billing advisory committee.
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the formation of the 13-member advisory committee to advise her about issues relating to air ambulance services and patient billing and will review options to improve the disclosure of charges and fees for air medical services, better inform consumers of insurance options for such services and protect consumers from balance billing. Montes will serve as the representative for fixed-wing air ambulance operators. He is active with the American Ambulance Association and is an industry leader in cost reporting, compliance and patient advocacy.
New Orleans area
Royal Sonesta New Orleans has named Zachary Martin as director of food and beverage.
Martin oversees all the hotel’s on-site dining and entertainment venues as well as catering services. He has more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry and served as general manager of The Alida Hotel in Savannah, Georgia; director of operations for The Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.; and multiple positions with The Kessler Collection Hotel Group at properties in Florida and Georgia. Martin is a former sous/pastry chef for Emeril’s Restaurant.
Danos in Gray has named Cory LeCompte as general manager of project services, Kenny Haas as general manager of project management and Keli Dantin as general manager of energy systems.
LeCompte has 19 years of industry experience and has been with Danos for 11 years. The Houma native and resident returns to the company’s Gray headquarters following a stint in Midland, Texas, as Permian construction manager. Haas was general manager of projects and has more than 37 years of industry experience. The New Orleans native and resident joined Danos in 2017. Dantin joined Danos in March with the acquisition of Shamrock Energy Solutions, where she served as director of sales and marketing. As general manager of energy systems, Dantin will oversee Danos’ automation, instrumentation and electrical, mechanical maintenance, power generation, and valve and well head service lines. She has more than 14 years of industry experience. The Thibodaux resident holds a bachelor's degree in business management and a Master of Business Administration, both from Nicholls State University.
Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport has promoted Christian Pierce to director of engineering.
He joined Bollinger in 2017 and has held the positions of lead engineer and engineering manager, responsible for supervising and directing the naval architecture, marine, electrical, electronics and outfitting engineering disciplines executing the company’s design programs. Pierce has more than 20 years of shipyard experience. He holds a bachelor's degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of New Orleans.