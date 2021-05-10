The owner of Bumble Lane Spa will open a Bumble Lane Beauty Bar in Perkins Rowe this month.
The beauty bar will provide makeup applications, esthetician services, waxing, facials, dermaplaning and chemical peels. Most services will take 30 minutes or less and are available without an appointment.
Casey Little, who owns Bumble Lane, said the beauty bar is set up for women who want to look their best for special events, but are in a hurry.
Guy Faulstich, who partnered with Little on the beauty bar, said they decided to open the business because of the increased socializing happening as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. “We saw an opportunity to be part of the recovery by making it easier for people to enjoy this time of reconnecting with their friends,” he said.
Bumble Lane Beauty Bar will take up a nearly 1,900-square-foot space next to Shades, two doors from Kendra Scott.
Bumble Lane operates spas in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge and in Gonzales.