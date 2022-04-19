An Australian company that runs a Vidalia graphite processing plant has received a $107 million federal loan to fund an expansion that will enhance the plant’s ability to generate materials used in electric vehicle batteries.
Syrah Resources said the $107 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program will be paid out over 10 years. The company hopes to receive its first loan payment in September. Syrah applied for the loan in June.
Expansion plans include adding 180,000 square feet of space to the existing 50,000-square-foot plant so the facility can process graphite into active anode material used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, or EVs. In December, Syrah reached an agreement with Tesla to provide AAM for use in its batteries.
Syrah Resources has said the expansion will lead to hiring 36 more employees, with average annual salaries of $69,000 plus benefits. The company already has 19 workers. The project is also expected to create 52 indirect jobs in central Louisiana.
A Syrah news release said this is the first ATVM loan handed out since 2011. Past recipients include Ford, Nissan and Tesla.
Jigar Shah, director of the Department of Energy’s Loans Program Office, said in a statement that this is the first Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan to support a supply chain manufacturing project.
“This reiterates President Biden’s commitment to strengthening US critical mineral supply chains and growing the US workforce to support domestic battery manufacturing for EVs,” Shah said. “Moreover, the Vidalia Initial Expansion project provides a socially and environmentally responsible US supply chain for graphite, which is critical to accelerating the deployment of batteries to power EVs.”
Shaun Verner, Syrah’s managing director and CEO, said the loan “highlights Vidalia’s strategic position in the USA and provides strong validation of Syrah, Vidalia and the Vidalia Initial Expansion.”
“Importantly, the loan will allow Syrah to accelerate its growth strategy in its downstream business and support the rapidly growing EV and battery supply chain in the USA,” Verner said in a statement.