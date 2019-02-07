Crown Crafts Inc., the Gonzales-based maker of children's products, reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.6 million, or 15 cents per share, on net sales of $18.7 million, compared with quarterly net income a year ago of $531,000, or 5 cents per share, on net sales of $17.5 million.
“Throughout the last year, Crown Crafts has navigated a rapidly changing retail landscape. Customer bankruptcies, store closings and liquidations have all presented unusual challenges, but our team has adjusted and performed well,” said E. Randall Chestnut, chairman, president and chief executive officer.
Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products and is a major producer of infant and toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The company operates through three subsidiaries: NoJo Baby & Kids Inc., Sassy Baby Inc. and Carousel Designs LLC.