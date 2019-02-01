Business First Bancshares Inc. in Baton Rouge reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million, or 28 cents per share, compared to an $862,000 loss, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.
The year-ago quarter was hurt by a large provision for loan losses and a write-down of deferred tax assets due to federal tax reform, the parent company of Business First Bank said.
“Fourth-quarter results were a strong way to finish a very successful year,” Jude Melville, president and CEO, said of 2018. “In each quarter over the course of the year, our team increased core earnings, increased net interest margin and demonstrated an improved core efficiency ratio."
Full-year net income for 2018 was $14.1 million, or $1.22 per share, an increase of $9.2 million, or 61 cents per share, above 2017.
Melville also noted that Business First completed its acquisition during fourth-quarter 2018 of Richland State Bank in Rayville, which had total assets of $313.5 million. He called 2018 a "transformative" year that provides momentum for 2019.
Business First now operates 25 full-service banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in Dallas. As of Dec. 31, Business First had total assets of $2.1 billion, total loans of $1.5 billion and total deposits of $1.7 billion.