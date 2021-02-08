Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company that sells a rotating variety of more than 120 specialty cookies, is set to open its first Louisiana location in the Siegen Place shopping center.
Crumbl has applied for a permit to build out a 2,150-square-foot space in the shopping center at 6555 Siegen Place. Clay Furr, with Momentum Commercial Real Estate, said that was the final vacancy in Siegen Place. Other tenants in the shopping center include Mattress Firm, Mooyah Burgers Fries Shakes and Cowboy Chicken.
Crumbl opened its first location in Logan, Utah, in 2017. The company said it has more than 150 locations in 27 states, in cities such as Nashville, Fort Worth, Texas; Bentonville, Arkansas; and Marietta, Georgia. Along with cookies, Crumbl also sells ice cream and offers delivery and curbside pickup. All Crumbl locations are closed on Sundays.