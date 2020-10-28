Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company Amedisys posted third-quarter earnings of $72 million, or $2.16 per share, compared to $34.1 million, or $1.03 per share, a year ago.
Net service revenue for the company was $544.1 million for the quarter, up from $494.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Revenue for the home health division was up from $311.5 million to $326 million. The hospice division was up from $162.4 million to $199.7 million. Personal care dropped from $20.7 million to $18.4 million.
The report topped Wall Street expectations. The Zacks Consensus estimate was earnings of $1.27 per share.
“Home health and hospice have shown strong recoveries and returned to growth this quarter, which is no small feat given the continued impact of COIVD-19,” said Paul B. Kusserow, president and chief executive officer.
For 2020, Amedisys is now forecasting diluted earnings per share in the range of $6.02 to $6.08, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax and deductions between $269 million and $272 million.
Amedisys earnings were down $6.88, or 2.7% a share Tuesday, to close at $248.73.