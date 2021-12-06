Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish continued to perform well in September, coming in 13.8% higher than the year before.
Just over $1 billion was spent in the parish during September, according to figures released Monday by the city-parish Finance Department. That compares to $878.6 million spent in September 2020.
September vehicle sales rose by 13.3% from $71 million to nearly $80.5 million.
Spending in all categories was up compared to 2020. Retail and grocery sales, which account for more than 51% of all activity in the parish, were up by 8.3%; restaurants and bars, 13.8%; and services, 37.7%. Manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 24.1% in September from the year before.
Outside the city limits, spending was up 16.4%, from $392.5 million in September 2020 to $456.8 million a year later.
Inside the city limits, spending was up 11.7% from September 2020 to come in at $543.2 million. That compares to $486.1 million in spending last year.
Sales tax collections in September were $20 million, compared to nearly $17.6 million in September 2020.
Through the first nine months of the year, nearly $8.2 billion has been spent in the parish, a 14.6% increase over the $7.1 billion spent through September 2020. In the city limits, $4.5 billion has been spent, a 15.2% increase over the nearly $3.9 billion spent during the first nine months of 2020. In the parish, spending was up 13.9% from nearly $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion.