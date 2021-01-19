Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux plans to open 25 restaurants this year, roll out a new menu and introduce a new on-campus concept that it hopes will allow for more development opportunities.

Already in 2021, the chain has opened new restaurants in Gonzales and Port Arthur, Texas. Three Florida restaurants should open in February: Miami, Tallahassee and Kissimmee, said Scott Taylor, president and chief operating officer.

Later in the year, Walk-On’s will open its first Oklahoma restaurant in Norman, and first Georgia location in Athens, along with a couple of more Alabama restaurants in Tuscaloosa and Opelika. The chain will continue to fill out the Louisiana market, opening restaurants in Hammond and Thibodaux.

The fast growth has been aided by 10 Point Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm that became a strategic partner with Walk-On’s in October. At the time, Walk-On’s said the deal would help the company reach its goal of opening 150 restaurants in the next decade.

One new market for Walk-On’s is a restaurant inside the student union at Purdue University. A partnership with Aramark, the national food service provider, led to the location going inside the renovated building. The fact that New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is an owner of Walk-On’s and a Purdue alumni also helped, Taylor said. “It was part of the intrigue,” he said. “They had heard about us.”

Walk-On’s is excited about the agreement with Aramark and the potential for it to lead to more locations on college campuses, Taylor said.

Along with new locations, Walk-On’s is set to introduce a new menu in March. It will feature more handheld items, such as redfish tacos, along with improved recipes for favorite popular dishes, such as pastalaya. “We’re always trying to enhance the menu and make it better,” Taylor said.

While the flagship Burbank Drive Walk-On’s is about 10,000 square feet, and most locations are now about 8,500 square feet, the chain is set to introduce a smaller model.

“COVID taught us a lot, in that even at 50% occupancy, we could still do the volume we needed to do,” Taylor said. Because of this, Walk-On’s is set to introduce a smaller restaurant, just under 7,000 square feet, with seating for about 230 people. The smaller restaurants will reduce the costs for franchisees.

The new model has been dubbed “The Bulldog” since the first location was set to open in Starkville, Mississippi, home of the Mississippi State University Bulldogs. While the Starkville restaurant will open in April, the first location of the smaller prototype will be in Lakeland, Florida.