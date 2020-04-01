Firms with ties to Amazon have purchased a 34.3-acre site on Bethany Church's campus, where a warehouse is being built.

The property was sold for $10 “and other good and valuable consideration,” according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office Tuesday.

The buyer was ALM Baton Rouge LLC, which has the same mailing address as USAA Real Estate. USAA Real Estate has bought land and leased it to Amazon for distribution and fulfillment centers near San Antonio, Tampa, Florida, Minneapolis and Riverside, California.

The sale documents also refer to the purchaser as being an assignee of Seefried Industrial Properties, which has built distribution centers for the giant online retailer.

In March, Seefried was issued a permit to build a 111,300-square-foot building in Industriplex for a package delivery service.

According to the permit, the building at 11100 Honore Lane will consist of offices and a warehouse. It is anticipated the facility will have two shifts working days and evenings, with a potential third shift working overnight, the permit said.

Amazon has expanded rapidly in recent years, and already operates a 21,000-square-foot tent structure on land it leased in 2018 off Airline Highway near the Costco at Interstate 12. The structure, installed more than a year ago, has been duplicated in several cities around the country, many with the stipulation they are temporary and to be used for a maximum two years.

Seefried Industrial Properties Inc., which has built warehouses for Amazon, filed a 34-acre site plan with the city-parish Planning Commission in December for a "South Baton Rouge Distribution Center" in Industriplex off Siegen Lane on land owned by Bethany Church. The plan was approved in January by the Planning Commission.