Baton Rouge
Lynne Roussel McMillen has been promoted to office manager of Terracon’s Baton Rouge location.
McMillen began her geotechnical engineering career 17 years ago with Terracon’s predecessor firm, Aquaterra Engineering. She served as geotechnical department manager for the past 12 years until she was promoted to regional manager of geotechnical services in April.
She earned a master's in geotechnical engineering from LSU.
---
Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson has added three attorneys to its Baton Rouge office.
Alexis Curtis is an associate in the casualty litigation section.
She earned a bachelor's in child and family studies from LSU, graduating cum laude, and earned her law degree from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, where she graduated magna cum laude. While in law school, Curtis served as director of internal appellate competitions for the Board of Advocates.
Sarah Perkins is an associate in the administrative law section.
She earned a bachelor's in political science from LSU and a law degree from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center. While in law school, Perkins was named the Robert Lee Tullis Moot Court Competition champion.
Christopher Vidrine is an associate in the health care section.
He earned a bachelor's in mass communications from LSU and a law degree from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, where he graduated summa cum laude.
---
Renada W. Deschamp has been named vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer of Woman's Hospital.
Deschamp most recently served as the diversity equity and inclusion integration program manager for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
She earned a bachelor's in political science and a master's in public administration from Southern University.
----
Ochsner Baton Rouge has added six new members to its medical staff.
Dr. Caitlin Coco is a pediatric urologist at Ochsner Medical Complex — The Grove.
She earned an undergraduate degree from LSU and a medical degree from LSU Health School of Medicine in Shreveport. Coco completed a residency in urological surgery at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and a fellowship in pediatric urology at the University of Texas Southwestern.
Dr. Michael Villasin is a primary care sports medicine physician at Ochsner Health Center — O’Neal and at Ochsner Health Center — Tangipahoa.
Villasin serves as team physician for Southern University's cross-country, track and field, and bowling teams.
He earned an undergraduate degree from University of California, San Diego, a master's in public health from Tulane University School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine and a medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean.
Villasin completed a family medicine residency at Soin Medical Center and a sports medicine fellowship at Kettering Sports Medicine Center.
Dr. Geoffrey Hogan is a primary care sports medicine physician at Ochsner Medical Complex — The Grove, Ochsner Health Center — Prairieville and Ochsner Health Center — Gonzales.
He earned an undergraduate degree from Tulane University and a medical degree from LSU Health School of Medicine in Shreveport. Hogan completed a residency in family medicine and a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at John Peter Smith Health Network.
Dr. Chad Hille specializes in rheumatology at Ochsner Medical Complex — The Grove and Ochsner Health Center — O’Neal.
He earned a master's in pharmacology from Tulane University and a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Hille completed a residency in internal medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center and a fellowship in rheumatology with Ochsner Clinic Foundation.
Courtney Guillot is a family nurse practitioner at Ochsner Health Center — O’Neal.
She earned a bachelor's from LSU, a bachelor's in nursing from Our Lady of the Lake College (now Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University) and a master's in nursing from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University.
Lauren Landry is a family nurse practitioner at Ochsner Health Center — Prairieville.
She earned a bachelor’s in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master’s in nursing from Northwestern State University.
—
Bruce D. Woods has been named general manager of the Belle of Baton Rouge.
Woods has more than 40 years of gaming and hospitality industry experience, in roles from table games manager to director of guest relations. He previously worked at Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport (now Bally's Shreveport Casino and Hotel) and Horseshoe Bossier City.
He is the founder and president of the Southern Gaming Management Institute, a nonprofit association for casino managers and supervisors.
—
Meg Daigle has been promoted to vice president of operations for Making Raving Fans Hospitality Group, the parent company of Baton Rouge restaurants Jubans, SoLou, Portobello’s Grill and P-Beau’s
Daigle started her restaurant career as a server with Portobello’s 26 years ago. She became director of operations for Raising Cane’s in New Orleans, then was part of a team that relaunched Commander’s Palace after Hurricane Katrina.
She rejoined Making Raving Fans in late 2021 as director of people, culture and training.
New Orleans
Metairie Bank and Trust Co. has made the following personnel moves.
Michael Klumpp is now chief financial officer. Klumpp comes to the bank with 21 years of accounting, finance and audit experience. He spent 16 years with First Horizon/Iberiabank Corporation where he served as controller and manager of financial reporting.
He earned a bachelor's in accounting from the University of New Orleans.
Tonie Carriere is human resources director. Carriere comes from First Trust Corporation/First Bank and Trust, where she served in various human resources positions over the past 23 years.
She earned an associate’s in social science from Delgado Community College.
Hanna Miller is Covington operations manager. Miller previously served as financial center leader at Fidelity Bank in Metairie where she was promoted from branch banker.
She is pursuing an associate degree in business and management from Delgado Community College.
—
Jeff Bowman has joined RestorixHealth as the division president of post-acute operations.
Bowman has more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of medical equipment and supplies in the post-acute environment. He spent 18 years with McKesson Corporation, leading the company's national home care business, Home Care Distribution.
RestorixHealth, which has offices in Metairie, is a wound care solutions company providing programs, services, products and education.