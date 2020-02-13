Local restaurateur Wayne Stabiler said he is going to take over the former Sammy’s Grill location on Highland Road and reopen it in the next “30 to 40 days."

Stabiler isn’t ready to disclose the name of the restaurant, but he said the property will be “very close to what it was before."

“It will be casual dining. My background is in seafood and crawfish,” he said. “We’re going to offer boiled crawfish right away.”

Sammy’s closed its location at 8635 Highland just over a month ago. Owner Sammy Nagem shut that restaurant and the Prairieville location, along with his Creole Cabana eatery, at around the same time.

Stabiler, a Baton Rouge restaurant veteran, owns several eateries including the Little Village locations downtown and on Airline Highway, Stab's Steak & Seafood in Central, Palermo Ristorante and Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood.

Stabiler said he was interested in leasing the Sammy’s location because of its ties to LSU.

“It’s an icon,” he said. “I’ve been going there for 30-something years. It’s just a great spot.”

The restaurant will stay pretty much the same, with the same look on the interior and the same layout.

“It’s not going to be high end by any means,” he said. “It will just be a little bit better.”

Donnie Jarreau owns the Highland Road restaurant and the Sammy’s at 16400 Airline Highway in Prairieville. He said there should be news on who will be taking over the Prairieville space in about a month. Stabiler said he is not interested in also leasing the Prairieville restaurant.

Jarreau and Ryan Jumonville, a Baton Rouge native who lives in Destin, Florida, bought the two buildings for $7.4 million in May and agreed to lease them back to Nagem. At the time of the closures Jarreau had a suit against Nagem, seeking to evict Sammy’s over unpaid rent. That suit was dropped last week.

Creole Cabana is part of The Oasis, a recreational area with beach volleyball. Chris Shaheen, who developed The Oasis, said he is talking to potential tenants about moving into the restaurant space.