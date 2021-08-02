Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Fish Fry has been acquired by a New York-based private equity firm that plans to accelerate the company’s growth.
MidOcean Partners said it will grow Louisiana Fish Fry through various initiatives and strategic mergers and acquisitions. The price of the purchase from Austin, Texas-based Peak Rock Capital was not disclosed.
Michael Morse, Louisiana Fish Fry's chief executive officer, said the new deal will continue to drive outside growth for the company.
“MidOcean has an impressive track record in executing transformational growth,” he said in a statement. “Their partnership, expertise and industry knowledge will enable us to dedicate our focus to key areas of our strategy, such as investment in our people and organic sales growth, which will come from expanded distribution and product development. We look forward to better serving our customers and end consumers while expanding into new markets.”
Louisiana Fish Fry was founded in 1982 by the Pizzolato family, which also owns Tony's Seafood on Plank Road in north Baton Rouge. The company makes a range of food products, including spices, seafood boils, breadings, batters and sauces. Louisiana Fish Fry sells its products in major chains throughout the U.S., including Walmart, Target and Restaurant Depot.
In 2018, the Pizzolatos sold the business to an affiliate of Austin-based Peak Rock Capital for an undisclosed amount.
DJ Jenson will serve as chairman of the Louisiana Fish Fry board. Jenson is a MidOcean operating partner with more than three decades of experience with brands such as Timberland, Burton Snowboards and McDonald’s.