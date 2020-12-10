Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2020 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing.
Area winners are ASH Industries in Lafayette, Acadiana Region; Hanagriff’s Machine Shop in Centerville, Bayou Region; and Obatala Sciences Inc. in New Orleans, Southeast Region.
Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and Development Districts, based on the contributions of the manufacturers to their communities, including investments in employment growth and facility expansion. Each business also must demonstrate sustainability by remaining in operation at least three years prior to the nomination.
“Manufacturing is the lifeblood of our economy,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “For over 40 years, Louisiana has formally recognized the tremendous value that manufacturing employers and their workforce bring to our communities. From civic involvement to the economic vitality that comes from well-paying jobs, manufacturing companies are the foundation of our success. During this challenging year of 2020, LED has steadfastly partnered with our elected officials, utilities and economic development organizations to provide the resources and support that our manufacturers need in order to thrive. These prestigious Lantern Awards recognize the ‘best-of-the-best’ of our Louisiana manufacturing companies.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual awards ceremony will not be held. Instead, Pierson will deliver the awards to winners in January.
Since LED launched the Lantern Awards in 1979, the program has recognized more than 300 Louisiana manufacturing businesses. LED’s program partners include the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association and the Louisiana Quality Foundation.