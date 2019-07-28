Baton Rouge area
Erin Sayes Kenny, a partner with the Taylor Porter law firm, has been recognized by the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division as one of its “On the Rise — Top 40 Young Lawyers” by exemplifying high achievement, innovation, vision, leadership, and legal and community service.
Kenny was nominated by the Baton Rouge Bar Association and chosen nationally for the honor by a selection committee composed of practicing attorneys in private practice and in-house positions. Nominees had to be 36 or younger, or admitted to practice for five years or less. Kenny, 32, is a partner, recruiting committee co-chairwoman and key member of the Taylor Porter alcoholic beverage licensing and related enforcement issues practice. She is an active member of legal industry and civic organizations. Kenny earned her juris doctorate from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU and bachelor's in mass communication with a minor in political science from LSU.
Baton Rouge Health Care Centers, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center owned and operated by CommCare, has received a Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living through their National Quality Award Program.
The award is the first of three distinctions possible, bronze, silver and gold, based on a center's commitment to improving quality care for seniors and people with disabilities. Old Jefferson Community Care Center and Baton Rouge Health Care Center can now move forward in meeting criteria for the silver quality award. Centers begin the quality improvement process at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision and mission statements and an assessment of customers’ expectations. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. CommCare noted that nine of its 13 centers have earned the bronze award and three have earned silver.
New Orleans area
Dr. Hector O. Ventura, section head for cardiomyopathy and heart transplantation at John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute, has been recognized by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association with the 2019 Ron Haddock International Impact Award.
Recipients are recognized as a leader or major contributor in an activity, enterprise or program of the associations at the international level. Ventura has more than 35 years’ experience in health care and serves on the organization's international committee. He has volunteered to lead international initiatives focused on distance learning and equity in care, including the Coalition to Reduce Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Cardiovascular Disease Outcomes.
Ventura is board certified in cardiology and holds a medical degree from the National University School of Medicine in Buenos Aires, Argentina and did a residency at the Central Military Hospital in Buenos Aires, an internship and residency at Ochsner, where he also completed fellowships in arterial hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, and a fellowship in heart failure and transplantation at Loyola University in Chicago.
The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana announced the recipients of its 2019 Excelencia Gala Awards, honoring the accomplishments in leadership and community engagement of individuals and corporations within the Hispanic community. Those receiving awards are AT&T Louisiana, Corporate Partner Award, citing its Connect America Fund providing internet connections to traditionally underserved areas and its Believe New Orleans work with community leaders and organizations in New Orleans East; Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co., Community Leader Award, citing its Community Rewards program supporting local nonprofits and partnership with Crossroads NOLA to improve the foster care system for children and families; Ronnie Mains, of CRC Global Solutions, the President’s Choice Award, recognizing CRC's We Care Charity for providing food donations to nonprofits, natural disaster relief and Christmas gifts to children; AnaMaria Uribe-Bech, founder and publisher of VIVA NOLA Magazine, the Small Business Award, for building a strong media outlet and supporting the local community; and Meaghan McCormack, vice president of marketing and communications at the World Trade Center New Orleans, the Young Leader Award, for her extensive work in international business and trade and volunteer work.